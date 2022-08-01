Watch CBS News
Local News

Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.

Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.

For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 4:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.