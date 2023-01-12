Watch CBS News
Local News

Free days at Shedd Aquarium for Illinois residents starts today

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Shedd Aquarium free days start today through Jan. 16
Shedd Aquarium free days start today through Jan. 16 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Free days at the Shedd aquarium have returned.

This current run starts today and goes through Monday, Jan. 16.

If you want to go, you will have to reserve tickets online. Walk-ups are not available.

If you can't make it out this time around the next free days will take place next month every Tuesday through Thursday, starting Feb. 7.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.