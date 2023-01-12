Free days at Shedd Aquarium for Illinois residents starts today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Free days at the Shedd aquarium have returned.
This current run starts today and goes through Monday, Jan. 16.
If you want to go, you will have to reserve tickets online. Walk-ups are not available.
If you can't make it out this time around the next free days will take place next month every Tuesday through Thursday, starting Feb. 7.
