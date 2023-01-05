Shedd Aquarium offering free days to Illinois residents starting next week

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mark your calendars.

Starting next week, the Shedd Aquarium, located at 1200 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, will be offering free days to Illinois residents.

The free days will take place from Jan. 12 through 16, and every Tuesday through Thursday starting Feb. 7 throughout the month.

The Shedd will be closed to the public on Jan. 17 and 18 for routine maintenance.

Residents will have to make advance reservations online with a $3 transaction fee and must provide an Illinois-issued ID.

For additional information or to reserve your tickets, you can visit the Shedd's website.