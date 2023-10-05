Frank James gets 10 life sentences plus 10 years for 2022 NYC subway mass shooting

Confessed Sunset Park subway gunman Frank James to be sentenced Thursday Confessed Sunset Park subway gunman Frank James to be sentenced Thursday 01:49

NEW YORK -- The man responsible for the mass shooting in a Brooklyn subway last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Frank James, who earlier this year pleaded guilty to terrorism charges, received 10 life sentences plus 10 years on Thursday for opening fire during the morning rush on April 12, 2022. Ten people were wounded.

James apologized to the victims, explaining that what he did was to draw attention to mental health services he received over the years that he felt were inadequate.

"They in no way deserved to have what happened to them," the 64-year-old said.

James' attorney had asked for a sentence of 18 years, noting his client's age, physical health issues, and his mental illness, which detailed his diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia. His attorney also said James reached out for help, but society had failed him.

The judge wasn't having it, telling James that what he did "cannot be excused or explained away with mental illness."

James disguised himself as a construction worker and got on the subway. When the N train pulled into the station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, he set off smokes bombs and fired off a gun. In all, 10 people, ranging in age from 16 to 60, were shot.

Prosecutors told the court, for James, it was "shooting fish in a barrel, but the barrel was a New York City subway car and the fish were human beings."

James was eventually arrested after calling police on himself after a 34-hour manhunt.

Several victims spoke in the courtroom, detailing their fear of riding the subway again. One noted he spent $12,000 on e-scooters and an e-bike so he could avoid going underground.

Another detailed being shot five times.

One offered him forgiveness.

"I forgave him because he just needs the help," the victim said. "I'm just glad there wasn't another copycat."

James' attorneys would not comment outside court, but Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said, "Not just those who were wounded physically, but also those who witnessed this horrific act and others who put themselves at risk to help will live with these traumatic events for the rest of their lives."