Foxtrot to reopen Chicago Gold Coast store, 5 months after abrupt closures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly five months after abruptly closing all of its stores, upscale grocery chain Foxtrot Café & Market is reopening its Gold Coast location on Thursday.

Foxtrot said its store at 23 W. Maple St. will offer expanded coffee service and new food offerings that ultimately will be available at other stores it plans to reopen.

The Gold Coast store will offer a full-day menu featuring breakfast, lunch, and afternoon food options – including breakfast tacos, paninis, salads, cookies, and more. Coffee service will include The Milk Man Blend and Early Train Espresso created for Foxtrot cafés.

In April, Foxtrot closed all 33 of its stores in Chicago, Texas, and the Washington, D.C. area, before later filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The closures came only six months after Foxtrot merged with Dom's Kitchen & Market, which also closed all its stores in April.

"Our new coffee and food menus are a true reflection of Foxtrot's founding principle: taking the ingredients we're passionate about, partnering with the best purveyors, and making them a special part of our day—and yours—every day," Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola said in a news release.

Foxtrot has announced plans to reopen other stores in Chicago and Dallas through next year, including locations in Fulton Market and Old Town.

Former workers for Foxtrot and Dom's parent company Outfox Hospitality have filed a federal lawsuit accusing them of violating state and federal worker protection laws by closing stores and laying off staff without warning.