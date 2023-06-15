Fox Lake police release video from fatal shooting of man who lunged at officer with a knife

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fox Lake police have released body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a man who pulled a knife on officers trying to arrest him last month.

On May 28, officers went to a home in the first block of Howard Avenue to arrest 47-year old Israel Contreras-Madagan, of Wauconda, after he was accused of damaging a vehicle and throwing a golf club at someone at a nearby home, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

In the video, police can be heard repeatedly telling Contreras-Madagan to drop the knife before he lunges at an officer, and four gunshots are heard after he appears to trip and fall to the floor.

Police called paramedics, who treated the Contreras-Madagan, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A 43-year-old woman who lives at the home also was shot in the leg. Officers performed first aid, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating the officers' use of force, and will turn over their findings to the Lake County State's Attorney's office to determine if the shooting was justified.