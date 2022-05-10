Four people robbed at gunpoint overnight in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In what's becoming more unsettling, another four people in Chicago robbed at gunpoint overnight.

CBS 2's Marissa Parra has more on the latest incidents and an update on the attack of an art student now fighting for his life.

A recent string of robberies across the city includes one that landed a man at Illinois Masonic. The latest two overnight in Chicago's 19th Police District. On the 1500 block of West Waveland, around 12:35 a.m., a 52-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by two men, fleeing in a silver sedan.

Then, at the 600 block of West Cornelia, within 15 minutes, three people on the sidewalk robbed at gunpoint by two men. The thieves took their cell phones and wallets before fleeing in a dark sedan.

you can see one cell phone on the ground there on video

No injuries were reported in either case. While police can't confirm if the two robberies overnight are related, it comes as police warn of a slew of robberies that they believe are connected.

This makes at least 10 armed robberies in Lakeview and Lincoln Park in less than a week, including the one that left 23-year-old-Dakotah Early shot three times Friday morning over a cell phone.

According to his GoFundMe page, Early had another round of surgeries, after a successful operation on his abdomen. The family said they're clinging to hope, he'll survive.