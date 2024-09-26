Watch CBS News
Four men injured in shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Mugo Odigwe, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were shot in Old Irving Park early Thursday morning. 

Just before 2:30 a.m., four men were walking on the sidewalk, in the 4200 block of North Knox Avenue, when shots were fired from a dark-colored sedan. 

The victims range in age from 20 to 25 years old. They are all being treated at Illinois Masonic Hospital. The men are expected to recover from their physical injuries. 

A man who works at a nearby car rental agency told CBS News Chicago this is typically a quiet area.   

"Most of the time we are always outside. It's really safe here," Nam Duong said. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

