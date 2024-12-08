Former White Sox, Phillies slugger Dick Allen posthumously called to Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Dick Allen got the call for the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday, following a vote by the Classic Baseball Era committee.

Allen, who died in 2020, was a seven-time All-Star and a two-time home run champion during his 15-season run as a Major League Baseball player.

The Wampum, Pennsylvania native was signed by the Phillies in 1960. He played in the minor leagues from 1960 through 1962, and made his debut in to the Majors for the Phillies in 1963. He became a full-time Major Leaguer in the Phillies in 1974.

After briefly playing for the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, Allen played with the White Sox from 1972 through 1974. He batted over .300 in all three of those seasons, and won the American League Most Valuable Player award in 1972.

Allen, a first baseman, led the league with 37 home runs and 113 RBIs in 1972. Two years earlier, the Sox had finished last in the division—only for general manager Roland Hemond to turn the team around. Hemond hired Manager Chuck Tanner and made a trade to bring in Allen in December 1971, the White Sox recalled.

Allen played a couple more seasons with the Phillies after his stint with the White Sox, and finished his MLB career with the Oakland Athletics in 1977.

He reached the 20-home run mark in nine consecutive seasons and 10 overall, and led his league in slugging percentage three times, extra base hits three times, and on-base percentage twice, the Hall of Fame noted.

Also called to the Hall of Fame Sunday was two-time batting champion and double World Series ring holder Dave Parker.

Parker, now 73, played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Oakland A's, Milwaukee Brewers, California Angels, and Toronto Blue Jays in a career that spanned from 1973 until 1991. He went to seven All-Star games in his 19 seasons, and won back-to-back National League batting titles in 1977 and 1978.

Parker was a member of the Pirates' World Series champion team in 1979, and the A's World Series champion team in 1989.

Allen and Parker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame July 27, 2025, in Cooperstown, New York.