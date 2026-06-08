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Former President Obama meets with staff at Obama Presidential Center ahead of grand opening

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer,
Desiree Evans

/ CBS Chicago

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Former President Barack Obama made a special visit to the Obama Presidential Center on Sunday to meet with new staff members.

Obama stopped by the Jackson Park facility to hear personal stories from custodians, security guards, visitor services staffers, and more. He shared how much confidence he has in each team member.

The Obama Foundation's CEO said thousands of people applied for roles on the center's staff.

The building opens to the public on June 19.

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