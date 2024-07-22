Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot looks forward to supporting Kamala Harris' presidential run

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person who has definitely made up her mind about the presidential race is former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

She said she's relieved to have the Joe Biden drama put to rest.

"I slept pretty well last night. This has been a very tough period of time for all of us. I said a prayer last night for President Biden and his family. I thanked him for putting the country and the party ahead of self," Lightfoot said. "There's a level of enthusiasm out there that I have in myself that I'm seeing in other people. So I slept pretty well last night, but the challenge is right in front of us, and a lot of work to do."

Lightfoot also hopes to speak to Vice President Harris soon.

"I reached out, I certainly hope so," Lightfoot said.

The former mayor said she got to know Kamala Harris during her previous presidential run and that they've gotten quite close. In fact, the vice president personally reached out to express her condolences following the death of Lightfoot's mother in February.