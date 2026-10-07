Former Joliet police lieutenant Jeremy Harrison charged with felonies for misusing Flock system

A former Joliet police lieutenant is now facing felony charges for misusing the city's Flock camera system.

Illinois State Police said Wednesday that 50-year-old Jeremy Harrison of Plainfield is now facing charges after allegations of his misusing the surveillance camera system emerged in October 2025.

State police said the Joliet City Inspector General requested an investigation into Harrison, who was a police lieutenant at the time, after an allegation was made that he was using Flock for his personal benefit.

The results of an investigation by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 were presented to the a grand jury in Will County, who approved charges of computer tampering and official misconduct, both Class 3 felonies.

ISP did not say when Harrison stopped being employed by the Joliet Police Department.

No further details were given by state police and Harrison's first court date was not known.

In early September, two other Joliet police officers were put under investigation for other allegations of misusing Flock technology. The officers were put on administrative leave and the investigation has been referred to the City of Joliet Inspector General and Illinois State Police.