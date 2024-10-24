Former Illinois lawmaker testifies, wiretapped recordings heard at Madigan corruption trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The federal corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan continued Thursday, with testimony from a well-known politician who worked closely with the so-called "Velvet Hammer."

Also heard Thursday were multiple audio recordings from Madigan's close associate's phone.

Madigan and his codefendant and longtime confidant, lobbyist Michael McClain, are facing a 117-page, 23-count indictment that charges them with racketeering, conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud. Most of the counts carry up to 20 years in prison if they are convicted.

They are accused of a bribery scheme involving multiple businesses—including ComEd—in which the businesses paid Madigan's associates as a reward for their loyalty to Madigan. Federal prosecutors said Madigan used his various political positions as part of a long-term scheme to arrange for no-show jobs for his political workers, and personal benefits for himself and his law firm.

A large part of the testimony Thursday surrounded the relationship between Madigan and the other man named facing charges with him.

The government played many phone calls—they plan to play more than 200 in total—and they showed the jury email and written correspondence between Madigan and McClain.

Testimony began Thursday with testimony from former Deputy Illinois House Majority Leader Lou Lang—a Democrat from Skokie who resigned in 2019 after sexual harassment allegations.

Lang spoke about what it was like to work with Madigan—especially after the sexual harassment allegations against Lang came to light. Lang claimed the allegations were false.

After that, Lang testified that though Madigan never ordered him to do anything by way of legislation, McClain did call and ask him to resign following the sexual harassment allegations. He said he felt like he didn't have a choice.

Lang testified that McClain told him to resign "as an agent of the speaker."

Later, an FBI agent on the case took the witness stand. The prosecution played multiple recordings taken from wiretaps of McClain's phone.

Most notably though, a letter from McClain announcing his retirement was read in court.

"I want to let my 'real' client know I am willing with [my wife] Cinda's blessing to do 'assignments,' Michael, you will have to decide if you want me to do it, legally and ethically. At the end of the day, I am at the bridge with my musket standing with and for the Madigan family," McClain's letter read. "I will never leave your side."

The government then played recordings dated after that letter to show the two working together.

As of 4 p.m., testimony was still under way at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.