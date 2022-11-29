Former Elgin teacher charged with sexually abusing 2 students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former Elgin teacher faces several felony charges for sexually abusing two students.

According to Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser, 57-year-old Frank R. Walaitis is charged with a total of six counts of aggravated sexual abuse with children under the age of 13.

Kane Co. State's Attorney's Office

It happened between December 2008 and July 2022. Walaitis allegedly sexually abused two children at The Learning Tree, located in the 2300 block of Royal Boulevard. He was the victims' teacher.

Judge Julia Yetter set Walaitis's bail at $200,000. Walaitis is in custody at the Kane County jail. His next court appearance is set for December 8.

The investigation involved the Kane County Child Advocacy Center with help from the Elgin Police Department. The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about Walaitis should call Investigator Nick Kozicki at the Child Advocacy Center at (630) 444-3184.