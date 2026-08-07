Former Currier Elementary School third grade teacher charged with sexually assaulting students

A former West Chicago elementary school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting students.

The DuPage County State's Attorney and West Chicago police said 54-year-old Mario Garcia of Aurora is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four counts of aggravated battery, all felonies.

Prosecutors said Garcia taught the third grade at Currier Elementary School. In May, police were notified by administrators in West Chicago School District 33 about allegations that he had touched several students inappropriately.

The West Chicago Police Department and DuPage County Children's Center launched an investigation, identifying Garcia as a suspect and finding that in the 2025-2026 school year, he allegedly inappropriately touched five students on multiple occasions.

Garcia appeared in court Friday where he was ordered detained while he awaits trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.