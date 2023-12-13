Former Chicago soccer star killed in shooting remembered as someone who loved game, his community

CHCIAGO (CBS) -- Carlos Sanchez was known as a talented rising soccer star with a passion for giving back to his community.

To those closest to him, Sanchez, 24, was known as "Chispa," Spanish for "spark."

"He got that nickname because he just had a spark, and he provided a spark to many of his teammates,"" said Illinois state Rep. Aaron Ortiz (D-Chicago).

Earlier this week, Sanchez was shot and killed near the very Chicago high school where he was once a star player. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police as of Wednesday night were still looking for Sanchez's killer.

Police said 5:29 p.m. Monday, a gunman opened fire and struck Carlos Sanchez, 24, as he stood on the sidewalk on 49th Street near Hoyne Avenue. Back of the Yards College Prep – Sanchez's alma mater where the boys' soccer team described him as "one of our most celebrated soccer players" – is only a couple of blocks away at 2111 W. 47th St.

Sanchez was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. It was still unclear Wednesday night whether Sanchez was the target of the shooting.

"He was an all-star soccer star," Ortiz said.

State Rep. Ortiz knew Ortiz well. Before running for office, Ortiz worked as a soccer coach and school guidance counselor at Back of the Yards College Prep.

"Out of many of the students that I had the opportunity to work with, he was probably one of the closest students," Ortiz said. "He was a smart, kind, loving individual who really loved his community – Back of the Yards – but really love the game of soccer."

Sanchez was described as a rising soccer star – an all-state champion since his sophomore year of high school, according to Ortiz - who gave back to his community. In video from 2016, he was shown helping donate shoes to family in need – including those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Buddy's Helpers

His former soccer team posted a tribute to the athlete, describing him as, "disciplined, humble, and empathetic to the world around him."

"Chispa just created a culture of soccer, and love for the game in his community," Ortiz said. "He's leaving a big hole in everyone's heart."

Again, Chicago Police have not yet announced an arrest in the case. They said they are still investigating.