Shooting kills former Chicago high school soccer star

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young man who was shot and killed this week was a former soccer star from Back of the Yards College prep.

Police said 5:29 p.m. Monday, a gunman opened fire and struck Carlos Sanchez, 24, as he stood on the sidewalk on 49th Street near Hoyne Avenue. The scene was right outside his alma mater.

Sanchez was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

"The boys' soccer program at Back of the Yards is devastated to learn the news of the passing of one of our most celebrated players. Carlos' legacy at BOYCP is one of talent and passion. Aside from his decorated playing career, Carlos is described by his past teachers and coaches as disciplined, humble, and empathetic to the world around him," the school's boys' soccer team said in a statement. "Our collective hearts ache for his grieving family who are dealing with the loss of such a pure soul. Our coaching staff vehemently condemns the gun violence affecting our neighborhood and urge community leaders and stakeholders to come together for a brighter future in Back of The Yards."

No arrests have been made in Sanchez's shooting.