For second time in three years, Chicago woman celebrating a dream come true

Three years after becoming a first-time homeowner, a Chatham woman has achieved another life dream by becoming a teacher after graduating from Chicago State University.

In 2023, Sherrie Gary welcomed CBS News Chicago into her new home in Chatham. She had lived in public housing for 14 years.

Gary was the 800th person to purchase a home through the Chicago Housing Authority's Choose to Own program, where she learned money management and how to create a savings plan. At the time, she was also working toward another dream, earning her bachelor's degree in early childhood education.

In May 2026, she graduated magna cum laude from Chicago State University. She's also licensed to teach English as a Second Language and Special Education.

She's now teaching 1st grade at Mount Vernon Elementary School in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Her students said she's a wonderful teacher and makes class fun.

"She do math with us, and she gets us on our computer when it's reading time and math time," one student said.

For Gary, this is a full circle moment. She was a special education classroom assistant at Mount Vernon for 10 years, while raising two daughters and earning the degree that would allow her to become a teacher.

"It was a surreal moment, because I get to decorate, bring my own personality and character to the classroom, and make it my space, but also inviting for the students where they have a learning environment they will love," she said. "It just feels amazing. I know that I'm empowering students every day."

On Monday, Jimmy Stewart, the manager of homeownership for the Choose to Own program, got to see her teaching her students.

"Seeing those kids walk in this room and to light up at her command, it's just really refreshing to know we had something to do with her moving into this next phase of her life," he said. "She's out here serving the community as a teacher, and nothing can make us more prouder than that."

Gary is showing her daughters and her students that achieving a dream doesn't just change your life, but shows everyone what's possible.

"Becoming a teacher, for me, it changed the dynamics for my family. I changed the trajectory for my students and my children," she said.