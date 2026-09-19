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Flood watch in effect for Chicago area amid thunderstorms, downpours

By
Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.
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Mary Kay Kleist,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Heavy rain and storms are prompting a flood watch in the Chicago area on Saturday.

A Flood Watch in in effect until 1 p.m. for most Illinois counties and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. 

A ground stop is in effect at Midway Airport until 8 a.m. due to thunderstorms, and a ground delay is in effect at O'Hare Airport until 11 p.m.

Torrential downpours and storms continue Saturday morning and then another round of storms move in Saturday night. 

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Gusty southeast winds will build waves along the Illinois beaches, causing a Beach Hazard statement to be in effect for waves 3 to 6 feet. Some 7-foot waves area possible in Lake County, Illinois. 

High wave action continues into Sunday as winds gust from the northeast.  

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