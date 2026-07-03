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Flood advisory and warning issued for Chicago area on Friday

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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With severe storms on the way, some Illinois counties are at risk of flooding on Friday. 

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties until 11 a.m. 

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A Flood Warning is in effect for Cook and DuPage counties and remains in effect until 2 p.m.

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Areas around the DuPage River are at the highest risk for flooding. 

The Chicago area is under a level 2 risk for severe weather. Waves of thunderstorms continue into Saturday, July 4, and again on Sunday. 

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