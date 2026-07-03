Flood advisory and warning issued for Chicago area on Friday

With severe storms on the way, some Illinois counties are at risk of flooding on Friday.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties until 11 a.m.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Cook and DuPage counties and remains in effect until 2 p.m.

Areas around the DuPage River are at the highest risk for flooding.

The Chicago area is under a level 2 risk for severe weather. Waves of thunderstorms continue into Saturday, July 4, and again on Sunday.