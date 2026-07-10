Flight limitations at O'Hare International Airport gets year extension, FAA announced

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Friday that flight limits at O'Hare International Airport are being extended for another year.

The limitations were supposed to end in a few months before the announcement.

Last month, the administration cut the number of daily flights allowed in and out of O'Hare by 400 daily. It was only supposed to last until October 24 to help with capacity and potential delays.

The FAA says it's extending the limits until Oct. 30, 2027, saying the action "will help maintain safe and efficient operations amid ongoing airspace and operational constraints, aims to prevent widespread delays, and provide greater certainty for travelers.

United Airlines in a statement says, "We appreciate Secretary Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford extending the scheduling order to support O'Hare's reliability. As the ORDNext construction project progresses and the airport's capacity increases, we're looking forward to further growth at our hometown hub that our loyal customers are anticipating."

American Airlines says the cuts have helped lessen disruptions during this year's so far stormy summer.

Full Statement from American Airlines

American is committed to investing in Chicago and delivering a reliable, competitive experience for our customers at O'Hare and across our network. We appreciate Secretary Duffy, Administrator Bedford and their teams for extending the FAA's order at O'Hare. This is a prudent decision that will help maintain operational stability, improve reliability, reduce delays, and support a more predictable travel experience for travelers to, from, and through Chicago.

While O'Hare has experienced operational challenges this summer — including impactful thunderstorms and long taxi times — the FAA's order has helped mitigate what would otherwise have been even greater disruption.

As American's winter schedule is already aligned with the FAA's order, we will not need to make any schedule adjustments or cancellations to ensure compliance. Our schedule supports a successful O'Hare hub, preserves the airport's longstanding dual-hub structure, and ensures customers continue to benefit from robust competition and extensive connectivity.

American's commitment to Chicago dates back 100 years, and we look forward to continuing to invest in our O'Hare hub and serve the city for generations to come.