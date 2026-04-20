Flight lands safely at O'Hare after fight in back of plane

A plane landed safely at O'Hare International Airport Sunday evening after a fight between passengers.

American Airlines Flight 2717 was coming in from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The pilots asked to allow the plane fast passage to the gate at O'Hare on Sunday night due to a physical fight in the back of the plane.

The flight landed around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating Monday.

CBS News Chicago has inquired with both American Airlines and O'Hare International Airport.