City shuts down Flash Towing for operating without a license

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City officials have shut down a towing company that was operating without a license.

Sources tell CBS 2 that Flash Towing was ordered to shut down in late December, because they didn't have a license, but they kept operating anyway.

A City of Chicago cease and desist order for Flash Towing, which was operating without a license. Photo supplied to CBS

That's why Chicago Police and officials from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) came to their lot at 9737 S. Torrence Ave. on Thursday to shut it down, posting an orange cease and desist order on the lot's fence.

Records show Flash Towing applied for a license in 2021, but didn't get one. Earlier this month, someone filed a complaint with BACP.

Sources said there are illegally towed cars on the lot. A handful of cars were towed away from the lot Thursday afternoon.

BACP officials would only say there is a pending investigation.