First roundtable hearing set for 2027 Chicago budget

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was set to host the city's first roundtable meeting on the 2027 municipal budget Wednesday evening.

The roundtable will be held from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

The public was invited to attend and share more about their priorities, which services matter most, and where spending can be realigned. It is one of four public meetings this month.

A second meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this coming Saturday, June 6, at Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave. A third will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Kennedy-King College, 740 W. 63rd St.

A fourth meeting will be held in Spanish from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Curie High School, 4959 S. Archer Ave.

Also this year, the city is introducing a fifth meeting focused on young people, ages 14 to 24. This youth engagement meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Winter Garden at Harold Washington Library, 400 S. State St.

The city is also rolling out a new Budget Engagement Scenario game this year. The game is a simulated, interactive exercise that aims to help people better understand the budget process and explore real-world tradeoffs involved in funding city programs and services.

The game was developed in partnership with the Great Cities Institute at the University of Chicago.

"People feel the impacts of City budgets but rarely get the chance to wrestle with the choices behind them," Thea Crum, Associate Director of Neighborhoods Initiative at the Great Cities Institute, said in a news release. "By working through the simulation, participants will discover that budgeting involves more than line items and spreadsheets, it's about values, tradeoffs, and what kind of city we want to build. The game creates a shared space for learning, conversation, and collective problem-solving, helping residents engage with the budget process in a more meaningful and informed way."

Chicago residents can learn about the budget by visiting the FY2027 Budget Engagement website and looking at the city's Budget 101 video. Residents can also provide feedback by taking the Budget Engagement Survey.