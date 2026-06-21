First direct flight to Cairo, Egypt, departs from Chicago O'Hare

The first direct flight from Chicago to Cairo, Egypt, took off from O'Hare International Airport on Sunday.

The first EgyptAir light from O'Hare to Cairo left at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Aviation joined EgyptAir in announcing the new nonstop flight service back in March.

EgyptAir will operate the Chicago to Cairo service three times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flights from Cairo to O'Hare will land at 5:15 a.m., and flights from O'Hare to Cairo will take off at 10:30 a.m.

The route is operated on a 340-seat Airbus A350-900, with 30 business-class seats and 310 economy-class seats.

This makes Chicago the fourth city in North America to be serviced by EgyptAir, after New York, Washington, and Toronto.