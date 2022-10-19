First Alert Weather: One more cold day before warm trend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One more cold day before a warmup! Cloudy early but the sun returns by afternoon.

Cold temperatures in the 40s linger for another day. Tonight, cold and calm with lows near freezing.

Sunshine continues through the rest of the week as temperatures climb. 70s for highs by the weekend.

TODAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY & NOT QUITE AS COLD High: 48

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, COLD LOW: 34

TOMORROW: COOL SUNSHINE HIGH: 57

