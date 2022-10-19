Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: One more cold day before warm trend

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One more cold day before a warmup! Cloudy early but the sun returns by afternoon. 

daypart-5-panel-today-4.png
CBS News Chicago

Cold temperatures in the 40s linger for another day. Tonight, cold and calm with lows near freezing. 

high-temperatures-am-2.png
CBS News Chicago

Sunshine continues through the rest of the week as temperatures climb. 70s for highs by the weekend. 

daypart-3-panel-wake-up.png
CBS News Chicago

TODAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY & NOT QUITE AS COLD High: 48

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, COLD LOW: 34

TOMORROW: COOL SUNSHINE HIGH: 57

lb-7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-2.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 4:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.