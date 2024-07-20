Mix of clouds, sun in Chicago with highs near 80

CHICAGO (CBS) — More clouds are in store for Saturday, but dry conditions are expected.

Rays of sunshine will still burst through the cloud deck. High temperatures for Saturday will reach the lower 80s and upper 70s. The normal for this time of year is 85 degrees, so it will be a touch cooler with low humidity remaining. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

Higher humidity levels return for Sunday as a few stray rain showers dot our landscape. Otherwise, expect a little more sunshine with a high near 82.

Looking ahead to the middle of the week, we are tracking scattered rain showers and storms. Tuesday and Wednesday look stormy, with heavy downpours at times. This week, cooler, below-average temperatures hold strong, with highs only in the lower 80s.

