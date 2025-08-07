Firefighter injured while responding to house fire on Chicago's West Side

A Chicago firefighter was injured while responding to a fire in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews responded to a residential building fire at 1108 North Waller Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

It is not clear if anyone was inside the residence at the time of the fire.

Chicago fire officials confirmed a firefighter was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told CBS News Chicago the firefighter fell through a hole in the floor. The Chicago Fire Department did not provide further details on the cause of the injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.