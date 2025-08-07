Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter injured while responding to house fire on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighter injured battling fire on Chicago's West Side
Firefighter injured battling fire on Chicago's West Side 00:23

A Chicago firefighter was injured while responding to a fire in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Wednesday night. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews responded to a residential building fire at 1108 North Waller Avenue around 10:30 p.m. 

It is not clear if anyone was inside the residence at the time of the fire. 

Chicago fire officials confirmed a firefighter was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

A witness told CBS News Chicago the firefighter fell through a hole in the floor. The Chicago Fire Department did not provide further details on the cause of the injuries. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue