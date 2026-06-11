Fire sweeps through house in Aurora, Illinois, disrupts traffic

A house fire disrupted traffic in Aurora, Illinois, on Thursday afternoon.

At 12:10 p.m., the Aurora Fire Department was called for a fire in a two-and-a-half-story house in the 600 block of Front Street.

Intense fire was found on the second floor, the Aurora Fire Department said. There were initial reports that someone was inside the house at the time, prompting a search, but the fire department as of Thursday afternoon had not confirmed anyone was inside.

The fire was under control within half an hour. Crews remained at the scene looking for hot spots and investigating the cause afterward.

No injuries were reported.

As firefighters battled the blaze, Front Street was closed between Union and High streets. A road closure was also in effect at Jefferson Avenue and Grove Street.