Fire sweeps through apartment building in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

A fire blasted through an apartment building in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Sunday night.

Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. to the building at 113th Street and Perry Avenue. Flames were seen shooting through the roof.

Firefighters entered the building and used flashlights to survey the area.

No injuries or displacements were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire appeared to be accidental, but remained under investigation early Monday.