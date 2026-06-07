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Fire sweeps through 2 houses in Chicago's Morgan Park community

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

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A fire ripped through two houses early Sunday morning in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.

The fire was raging at 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 107th Place. While this area of Morgan Park just west of I-57 is rife with new development, the houses where the fire broke out were older shacks — one a brick structure, the other a frame structure with siding.

Flames were seen coming out of the top of one of the houses as crews tried to put out the fire.

The Chicago Fire Department said both houses were vacant. No one was injured.

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