Fire leaves apartment building damaged in Heart of Chicago neighborhood

By John Odenthal, Greg Kelly

Firefighters battled a house fire Thursday evening in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The fire broke out in a workers' cottage-style apartment building on Leavitt Street off Cullerton Street, right alongside the Chicago Transit Authority Pink Line tracks.

Fire crews had been fighting the blaze for about 30 minutes as of 6 p.m., by which point it appeared to be under control.

Extensive damage was seen in the back of the building.

Earlier, there were reports of people trapped inside.

It was not immediately learned whether anyone was hurt.

