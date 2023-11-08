Fire sweeps through house in Homer Glen; multiple fire departments respond

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (CBS) -- Fire departments from miles around rushed to the scene Wednesday night after a fire ripped through a house southwest suburban Homer Glen.

The fire at 13928 Stoneoak Way in Homer Glen, southwest of the intersection of 143rd Street and Parker Road, was initially called in by a neighbor one street over. Initial reports indicated there had been a house explosion, Northwest Homer Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Todd Fonfara told CBS 2's Jermont Terry.

Responding fire departments found flames shooting through the roof of the house, and the back of the house engulfed.

There had been concerns that someone might have been home at the time, but it turned out no one was, Fonfara said.

While the initial report had been of a house explosion, there were no blown-out windows or other indications that an explosion had occurred, Fonfara said.

The woman who lives in the house splits her time between two places and was not home at the time, Fonfara said.

The fire was contained to one house, Fonfara said. The weather was not a hindering factor.

Late Wednesday, investigators were still trying to figure out what sparked the flames. It appeared that some kind of renovation was going on at the time – but it was not clear what was happening, and investigators had yet to arrive as of the 9 p.m. hour Wednesday.