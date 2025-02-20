Firefighter hurt when extra-alarm blaze blasts through furniture store on Chicago's Far South Side

A fire was raging Thursday evening at a furniture store in the Roseland neighborhood.

The Fire Department was called at 6 p.m. to Elegant Furniture & Linen, at 11243 S. Michigan Ave. Deputy Fire Commissioner Brian Helmold said there were reports of people inside the building at the time.

Firefighters initially went inside the store to battle the fire, which was believed to have started in the basement. But while firefighters were conducting a primary search in that basement, there was a flashover, in which combustible materials all ignite at once.

One firefighter did not make it out, and called a mayday, Helmold said. A rescue team was able to bring the firefighter to safety, and he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The firefighter was rescued just before the whole building erupted in flames. The Fire Department went on to raise a 2-11 alarm for additional equipment and manpower.

Video taken by witness Alfonso Quiroz showed flames consuming the interior of the store and blasting through the windows.

Alfonso Quiroz

Nobody was left inside the building when the flames started raging, so the Fire Department used aerial towers to fight the blaze from a safe distance overhead, Helmold said.

Helmold said the furniture store was an old structure with heavy timbers and wood as part of its construction, and the mattresses and furniture inside — along with the cold air blasting in from outside — made for an especially dangerous situation with the fire.

When the first battalion chief arrived at the scene, there was only light smoke. But due to all the flammable materials, the entire building was up in raging flames not long afterward, Helmold said.

"That material is all synthetic. It's petroleum-based. Once you bring in that rush—because it's cold, the building's heated—it's going to draw that cold air in," Helmold said. "That's going to help push the intensity of that flame."

Helmold also described the building as architecturally deceiving, dropping 10 feet lower to accommodate three stories in the back and two in the front.

Helmold said the building was a total loss and what was left of it would have to be cleared away.