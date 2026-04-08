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Fire engulfs garage filled with propane tanks, other hazards in Hobart, Indiana

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A burning garage filled with propane tanks and other hazards created a dangerous situation for firefighters on Tuesday night in northwest Indiana.

Around 8 p.m., firefighters in Hobart arrived to find a pole barn-style garage in the 2000 block of West 37th Avenue completely engulfed in flames.

Propane, vehicles, and welding equipment stored inside forced crews to call for help from a number of neighboring fire departments.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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