Fire engulfs garage filled with propane tanks, other hazards in Hobart, Indiana

A burning garage filled with propane tanks and other hazards created a dangerous situation for firefighters on Tuesday night in northwest Indiana.

Around 8 p.m., firefighters in Hobart arrived to find a pole barn-style garage in the 2000 block of West 37th Avenue completely engulfed in flames.

Propane, vehicles, and welding equipment stored inside forced crews to call for help from a number of neighboring fire departments.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.