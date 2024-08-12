Fire damages roof of elementary school in Northwest Indiana

HEBRON, Ind. (CBS) -- A fire damaged the roof of Hebron Elementary School in Northwest Indiana Monday.

Around 4 p.m., firefighters were called to the school, at 307 S. Main St. in Hebron, Indiana, for a fire near the solar panels on the school roof.

Nobody was injured, and everyone escaped safely, Metropolitan School District of Boone Township Supt. Jeff Brooks said in a letter to school families.

The fire did cause some minor damage to a small area of the roof, Brooks wrote. Firefighting efforts also caused water damage to one classroom.

Smoke from the fire did not penetrate the school, and the building was not believed to have sustained structural damage, Brooks wrote. A full assessment on the roofing and structure is planned for Tuesday morning.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal and the Hebron Fire Department will investigate the fire.

Students are still set to return to Hebron Elementary School for the new school year this coming Wednesday, Brooks wrote.