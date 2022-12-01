Was your car towed? Here's how to find it

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thursday, December 1, marks the start of Chicago's winter overnight parking ban and you may be looking for your car.

Some street signs say no parking between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Dec. 1. The signs are meant to make it easier for sanitation workers to safely remove any snow.

BIG REMINDER: Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban starts December 1 at 3:00 a.m. Please make sure to read parking signs before you park this evening or move your car if you already parked. Violators will be towed and you may incur fines. More details at https://t.co/GKweSyKNsq pic.twitter.com/zZDf3d94Vz — Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation (@StreetsandSan) November 30, 2022

The parking ban is enforced regardless of snow on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city.

If you believe your car was towed, you can check online.

Go to the city's Find Your Vehicle site and enter your license plate of vehicle Vin number.

If you see an "R," check for your relocated vehicle information. If you see a "T" then you will get police towed vehicle information.