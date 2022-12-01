Watch CBS News
Was your car towed? Here's how to find it

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thursday, December 1, marks the start of Chicago's winter overnight parking ban and you may be looking for your car. 

Some street signs say no parking between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Dec. 1. The signs are meant to make it easier for sanitation workers to safely remove any snow.

The parking ban is enforced regardless of snow on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city.

If you believe your car was towed, you can check online. 

Go to the city's Find Your Vehicle site and enter your license plate of vehicle Vin number. 

If you see an "R," check for your  relocated vehicle information. If you see a "T" then you will get police towed vehicle information. 

First published on December 1, 2022 / 10:32 AM

