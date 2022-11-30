Consider this your warning: Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Tis the season many Chicagoans simply dread. Thursday, Dec. 1, marks the start of the winter overnight parking ban.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story residents should consider a warning.

It happens every year, and every year people are caught off guard. They might think that if there's no snow, there's no ban, but the street signs say no parking between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Dec. 1.

Our nonstop news crews spotted tow trucks out in force right at 3 a.m. on Dec. 1 last year yanking and towing cars to the tow lots.

The rule is enforced on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city, and it is in effect until April 1.

Something else for residents to pay attention to: There are other streets where cars will get towed only after 2 inches of snow.

Hopefully it will be a while before the city sees that on the ground.