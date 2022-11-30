Watch CBS News
Consider this your warning: Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Thursday

By Andrew Ramos

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Tis the season many Chicagoans simply dread. Thursday, Dec. 1, marks the start of the winter overnight parking ban.

It happens every year, and every year people are caught off guard. They might think that if there's no snow, there's no ban, but the street signs say no parking between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Dec. 1.

Our nonstop news crews spotted tow trucks out in force right at 3 a.m. on Dec. 1 last year yanking and towing cars to the tow lots.

The rule is enforced on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city, and it is in effect until April 1.

Something else for residents to pay attention to: There are other streets where cars will get towed only after 2 inches of snow.

Hopefully it will be a while before the city sees that on the ground.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 5:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

