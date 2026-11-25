Chicago's Thanksgiving parade kicks off on Thursday, and this year, Santa will arrive in style with a brand-new sleigh.

Before things get rocking and rolling, here's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the finishing touches being put in place for one of the city's most beloved holiday traditions.

Dave Stecher may not look like the typical Santa's helper, but he and his colleagues from Detroit-based Fabulous Inflatables are hard at work on the centerpiece of the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade — Santa's sleigh float.

This year, old Saint Nick has a brand new ride that will make its grand debut at the 92nd annual parade.

"They're going to be up there, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and it's going to be towed by a pickup truck," Stecher said.

Behind the magic, more than 500 volunteers are bringing the celebration to life.

Among them is Dennis Evashenk, who's been volunteering for more than 14 years.

"It's 1,400-plus marching band students that are going to be marching down State Street with us and we're super, super excited!" he said.

From giant helium balloons to marching bands, colorful floats and live performances, this year's parade promises plenty of holiday cheer.

To help bring in all the excitement to those in the stands and at home, CBS News Chicago's own Audrina Sinclair will be co-hosting the celebration alongside Chef Blaque Shelton.

"This is such a perfect way to kick off the holiday season, whether you watch at home and cuddle up on the couch, or watch from the kitchen or maybe even join us along State Street," Sinclair said.

The parade steps off at a new time at 7:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, with Chicago Bears legend and Grand Marshal Charles "Peanut" Tillman.

The parade will travel north along State Street, from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street.

When Santa makes his grand entrance, all that hard work will finally pay off. A little Christmas magic—made possible by the people who help keep a Chicago holiday tradition alive.

If you can't make the parade in person, you can watch it on CBS News Chicago.