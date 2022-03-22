Final Goodbyes for Pervis Spann the Blues Man
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final goodbyes begin for the legendary Pervis Spann the Blues Man.
Spann died last week of complications of Alzheimer's disease. A public viewing will be held Tuesday evening at Leak and Sons Funeral Homes at 78th and Cottage Grove from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
His funeral is Wednesday morning at Apostolic Church of God at 63rd and Dorchester. The wake begins at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral at noon. His burial is private.
Spann was 89.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.