Final Goodbyes for Pervis Spann the Blues Man

Family, friends say their goodbyes to Pervis Spann

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final goodbyes begin for the legendary Pervis Spann the Blues Man.

Spann died last week of complications of Alzheimer's disease. A public viewing will be held Tuesday evening at Leak and Sons Funeral Homes at 78th and Cottage Grove from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

His funeral is Wednesday morning at Apostolic Church of God at 63rd and Dorchester. The wake begins at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral at noon. His burial is private.

Spann was 89.