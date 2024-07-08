Fight to save Palatine Stables in Chicago's northwest suburbs fails

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- Efforts to save the beloved Palatine Stables in the northwest suburbs fell short Monday night.

It was a close vote, with some Palatine District Board members saying they needed a further review of costs to repair the stables—which were built in the 1950s.

But a 4-1 vote back in May ordering that the stables be closed out of concern for "structural integrity and public safety" will stand.

Palatine residents filled the park district board meeting Monday night, pushing the commissioners to reconsider their previous decision to close the stables.

When that did not work out, the residents did not hold back. One man denounced the board's members while surrounded by crying children.

"This is what the Village of Palatine is going to be known for. They're going to see these children crying on the news tonight," he said. "Great legacy. Shame on you. Thanks for listening."

Palatine Park District Board members said the costs to repair the barn would be around $2.6 million.

The stables will close at the end of November.