Equestrians protest plan to close Palatine Stables in Chicago's northwest suburbs

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- Horse lovers protested Monday night in the northwest suburbs – as they sought to save the beloved Palatine stables.

Kids and adults took part in the protest, and even brought along ponies, outside a Palatine Park District board meeting Monday night.

The board voted 4-1 to close the stables out of concern for "structural integrity and public safety."

The board said the 1950s-era stables are in need of more than $2 million in structural repairs, and will close by the end of the year.

Supporters lined up to speak out against the decision - including families who use the stable's therapy services for their children.

"We are going to protect the horses, because the horses have always been good to us," one youngster said.

The park district is currently looking for new homes for its 36 district-owned horses and ponies.