"Field of Dreams" to host Iowa-Kansas exhibition baseball game this fall

Iowa will play Kansas in an exhibition baseball game at the Field of Dreams ballpark on Oct. 10, the Iowa athletic department announced Monday.

The field was one of the locations for the 1989 baseball movie classic starring Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan and has been site of several major and minor league games since 2021.

The third MLB at Field of Dreams is Aug. 13 and will match the Minnesota Twins against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Iowa Cubs host the St. Paul Saints in a Triple-A game at the field Aug. 11.

Kansas is coming off one of its best seasons in program history. The Jayhawks were 45-18, won the Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships and advanced to an NCAA super regional. Iowa was 33-23 and appeared in its 11th straight Big Ten Tournament.

Division I baseball teams are allowed to play two fall exhibition games each year.