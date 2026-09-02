FEMA, other agencies document storm damage in Homewood, Illinois

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the State of Illinois were in the south Chicago suburb of Homewood on Wednesday morning, going door-to-door to document the damage caused by the storms last month.

"What we're really looking for is the damages that have some costs associated with them in the major and what we call destroy categories, where there was a living space and it took out a bedroom, and now you have to throw all of that out including the carpet and the bed; maybe an apartment-style place, you know, you have to take those things away," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency recovery division chief Greg Nimmo.

The field teams will then compile data to look at losses and see if Cook County may qualify for additional federal disaster assistance.

The storms that hit the area on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and sparked a power outage that lasted two weeks for some in Northwest Indiana also hit Homewood hard. At least three tornadoes touched down during the storms in the midday hours that day.

A tree also came down onto the roof of at least one house in Homewood during the Aug. 11 storms, which came as gigantic piles of mulch, tree limbs, and branches were already lying around from storms that hit earlier in the summer.

Homewood was also hit by destructive storms in late July. On Monday, July 27, an EF-1 tornado impacted Homewood, as well as Country Club Hills, Hazel Crest, and Harvey.