Multiple felony charges for man accused of holding woman at knifepoint, stabbing police officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was facing multiple felony charges Monday evening after police said he held a woman at knifepoint in a house in Roseland – and then stabbed a police officer.

The man was also shot by police in the incident on Saturday.

Romaine Heath, 41, of the Roseland neighborhood, was charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault to a peace officer, and aggravated kidnapping – and two counts of each of home invasion with a dangerous weapon and home invasion causing injury.

At a news conference Saturday evening, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Daniel O'Connor said officers were called to the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday The caller said a man with a knife had entered his home and was holding a woman at knifepoint in the bedroom, O'Connor said.

Police entered the house and found the armed man now identified as Heath and the woman. Officers were able to get the woman out of the bedroom to a safe location, O'Connor said.

Meanwhile, two officers then demanded that the armed man drop the knife, O'Connor said. He did not do so.

One officer then deployed a Taser at the suspect, which was ineffective, O'Connor said. The knife-wielding man then lunged at the other officer and stabbed him in the head and shoulder, O'Connor said.

This officer shot the knife-wielding man, who was also placed into custody, O'Connor said. The knife was recovered.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with stab wounds to the head and shoulder. He was reported in serious condition.

The other officer was also taken to the same hospital in good condition for unspecified reasons.

Heath is due for a bond hearing on Tuesday.