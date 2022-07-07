Feds arrest 150 fugitives, criminals, sex offenders in Chicago area as part of "Operation North Star"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For 30 days, U.S. Marshals set out to round up violent fugitives nationwide, resulting in more than 1,400 arrests, including 230 in homicide cases.

Operation North Star focused on 10 cities with rising violent crime, including Chicago.

In northern Illinois, federal marshals arrested approximately 150 fugitives, sex offenders, and violent criminals.

"We do this all the time. The task force is always at work, but this was an initiative to get it in advance of the summer months where we see an increase in crime, particularly violent crime," said LaDon Reynolds, the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Illinois.

Officers also seized several guns, and more than a kilo of drugs in northern Illinois.