Federal agents seize "cornucopia" of unapproved medications at O'Hare International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted what was described as a "cornucopia" of unapproved medications in a shipment at O'Hare International Airport recently.

CBP's Anti-Terrorism Contraband Team at O'Hare seized the shipment, which originated in China and was headed for Syracuse, New York. It contained 10,412 tablets of unapproved medications, human growth hormones, and steroids, CBP said.

CBP characterized the shipping method as an example of what's called a "master carton snuggling scheme," in which a single shipment contains many smaller items that are unmanifested — or not listed in shipping documents.

The unmanifested shipments were prelabeled with shipping labels and were to be sent to their recipients through a domestic parcel carrier, CBP said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"The illegal importation of unsafe or unregulated prescription drugs like these are known to pose a significant risk to patients and consumers," CBP Chicago Field Office Acting Director of Field Operations Michael Pfeiffer said in a news release. "CBP is responsible for ensuring that all goods entering and exiting the United States do so in accordance with all applicable U.S. laws and regulations. Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists in Chicago consistently showcase their quality training and commitment to the CBP mission. They are exceptional at what they do and are part of the best frontline defense in the world."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Specifically, the shipment contained unapproved medications used to treat cancer, thyroid disorders, and breathing illnesses, CBP said. Human Growth Hormone vials, weight loss medications, erectile dysfunction treatments, and steroids were also found, CBP said.

The shipment was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.