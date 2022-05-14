Watch CBS News
Father returns 4 children months after hiding them from mother

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four children last seen in January hidden from their mother, by their father, have been located.

Nathaniel Barajas, 2, Jazmyne Barajas, 4, Destiny Barajas, 11, and Breneah Barajas, 13, were last seen on Jan. 14 with their father – 38-year-old Brian Barajas, who has been knowingly hiding his children from their mother.

nathaniel.jpg
Nathaniel Barajas Chicago Police
jazmyne.jpg
Jazmyne Barajas Chicago Police
barajas.jpg
Destiny Barajas Chicago Police
breneah.jpg
Breneah Barajas Chicago Police

A warrant was issued by Cook County for Child Abduction on Wednesday. No Amber alert had been issued.

Police said he has deliberately concealed his four children from his ex-girlfriend, their mother, since January 14.

They were believed to be with Barajas or other family members in the West Ridge, Irving Park, or Belmont Cragin community.

All four children were returned safe and sound by the father, according to police.  

First published on May 14, 2022 / 11:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

