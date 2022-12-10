Father Michael Pfleger reinstated at St. Sabina; latest sexual abuse allegation deemed unfounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rev. Michael Pfleger has been reinstated at St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham – after the Archdiocese of Chicago decided there was no reason to believe he is guilty of a decades-old sexual abuse allegation that surfaced in October.

In a letter to the Faith Community of St. Sabina, Blaise Cardinal Cupich wrote that the Archdiocese Independent Review Board had reviewed the allegation against Pfleger, with assistance from the Office of Child Abuse Investigation and outside investigators.

"The Review Board has concluded that there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations. Having given careful consideration to their decision, which I fully accept, I now inform you that I am reinstating Father Pfleger to his position of senior pastor of the Faith Community of St. Sabina, effective immediately," Cupich wrote. "I want to recognize that these months have taken a great toll on Fr. Mike and all of you, and I am committed to do everything possible to see that his good name is restored."

The latest accusations in October came from a man now in his 40s, who says that in the 1980s he was a member of the Soul Children of Chicago Choir – which rehearsed at St. Sabina. That was when he says the abuse started.

The man claimed that on two separate occasions, Father Pfleger sexually abused him at the church rectory. At the time, the man was a minor.

Pfleger was also accused of sexual abuse in January 2021. Two adult brothers filed claims of more decades old abuse. That time Pfleger was also asked to step aside and was away from his ministry for several months before a panel found "insufficient reason to suspect" he was guilty.

A third man also came forward a few months later to say Pfleger made an unwanted sexual advance to him when he was 18. That man didn't file a claim with the Archdiocese.

Pfleger was also cleared of those claims, and he was reinstated at St. Sabina in May 2021 before being asked to step aside again for the more recent allegation in October.

Throughout all of these claims, Pfleger has maintained his innocence. Regarding this latest accusation he wrote in a statement in October, "Unfortunately the process of the Archdiocese today is that a priest is presumed guilty until proven innocent."

He went on to say he is completely innocent.

On Saturday, Pfleger issued a statement on Facebook attaching the Archdiocese letter and referencing Michael Jordan's 1995 return to the NBA and the Bulls.

"Like M.J SAID 'I'M BACK,'" Pfleger posted.

Attorney Eugene Hollander, an attorney for the man who made the latest sexual abuse claim, expressed his client's disappointment about the ruling. Hollander wrote that his client had come forward after the earlier allegations against Pfleger in 2021:

"My client is extremely disappointed by today's finding. We had overwhelming evidence concerning these sexual abuse allegations. Today's finding, unfortunately, will discourage other victims of sexual abuse from coming forward. The Independent Review Board did not disclose a basis for its finding. "The man claimed that on two separate occasions Father Pfleger sexually assaulted him at the rectory of the church. The man decided to come forward after he saw media reports in 2021 about two brothers who claimed that Father Pfleger sexually abused them some 40 years earlier. The brothers both voluntarily submitted to polygraph examinations and passed. The brothers also presented evidence from a third victim who claimed that the priest sexually assaulted him shortly after he turned the age of 18. All of my clients presented credible and detailed evidence concerning the abuse."

