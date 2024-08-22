1 dead in vehicle fire in Walmart parking lot in Crystal Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person died in a car fire at a Walmart parking lot early Thursday in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Around 5:40 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the Walmart parking lot at 1205 S. Route 31, where a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, according to police.

A person was inside the vehicle, and witnesses told police they tried to help get the victim out, but the flames were too intense.

After the fire was extinguished, the victim inside was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Crystal Lake Police Department, Crystal Lake Fire Department, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crystal Lake police at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips cam be submitted by texting CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).